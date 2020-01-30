Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 First Look Reveals It Will Have 'more Crime Cracking'; Watch

Season 7 of the popular show Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to release on February 6. The show will be continuing the story from the end of the last season. The first look of the show was recently shared by the makers of the show on YouTube.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back!

The end of last season saw Jake Peralta creating a team with people who were known to generally be against the precinct, calling it the Suicide Squad. The team included Madeline Wuntch, the Vulture, and C.J. At the end of the episode, Jake comes to know that Wuntch double-crossed them and also demoted Captain Holt to a uniformed patrolman.

Season 7 will be picking up from here as Captain Holt tries to deal with the new position. Andy Samberg, who plays Jake Peralta in the show, can be seen talking about how the last season ended. Andre Braugher talks about how Seargent Terry Jeffords is now a Lieutenant and in charge of the precinct. The season will show the struggles in the precinct as the dynamics of power shift.

In the video, Captain Holt can be seen talking about how he has lost respect from everyone, including from his dog Cheddar. Andy then talks about how the season will have more 'shenanigoogles', 'rumbling and tumbling', and more 'crime cracking'. Actor Stephanie Beatriz, Rosa Diaz, also adds that if you thought that the previous seasons had a lot of action, the new one will have more.

The video ends with a typical Jake Peralta moment. After a perp gets tackled, Peralta tries to swagger off with a cool dialogue saying, "This is how we do it in the Nine-Nine." Amy then points out that he is going in the wrong direction and Jake then complains about confusing passages.

Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine YouTube

