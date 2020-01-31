Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Times When Charles Boyle Proved To Be A Great Friend

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a very popular television sitcom that airs on NBC and Netflix. The show was first aired in 2013 and revolves around the 99th Police Precinct of New York City and its officers. The show features the likes of Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Stephenie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Andre Braugher (Captain Raymond Holt), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Chelsea Peretti (Gina Linetti), Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock), Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully) and Craig Robinson (Doug Judy) in the lead roles. The friendship between Charles Boyle and Jake Peralta is one of the most important highlights of the show. Let us take a look at some of these instances:

Read Also: 'Fantasy Island' To Release On Valentine's Day 2020; All You Need To Know About The Movie

Times when Charles Boyle proved that he is a great example of 'a true friend':

Charles Boyle planned Jake’s bachelor party

After Charles was asked to be Jake’s best man, he threw him an extravagant bachelor party. Charles made elaborate plans that consisted of a scavenger hunt, a hostage scenario, and, most importantly, Jake meeting one of his favourite actors from Die Hard. Though Jake did not fully follow the complicated bachelor party, it was a really sweet gesture from Charles.

Charles Boyle clicked over 400 pictures of Jake at the Die Hard building

It is no news that Jake Peralta’s all-time favourite movie is Die Hard, so naturally, he was more excited than usual when he came across the Nakatomi Building. He made everybody get in with him and made Boyle click his picture as he recapped where each scene took place. Charles kept clicking pictures of Jake for two hours straight till they had over 400 pictures to choose from.

Read Also: 'Parasite' Finally Releases In India, Twitter Calls It The "Best Movie Of The Year"

Charles Boyle put together Jake and Amy’s wedding in 30 minutes

Literally everything went wrong on Amy and Jake’s wedding day, be it a bomb threat, a ruined cake, or losing their wedding venue at the last moment. Charles Boyle, like the great friend he is, created a beautiful New York City scene in the backdrop of their precinct and made their day special. This is among the innumerable instances where Charles Boyle proved that he is a great example of friendship.

The series aired its sixth season last year, and the upcoming seventh season will be aired from February 6, 2020. The show is getting more popular with each passing year and gathering more fan following. Stay tuned for the new episodes.

Read Also: 'Bad Boys For Life' Review: Movie Receives A Thumbs-up By Long-time Franchise Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.