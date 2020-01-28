Amy Santiago In 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Is The Epitome Of 'Work Hard, Play Hard'; Here's Why

Amy Santiago is one of the most integral characters on the show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Actor Melissa Fumero is highly-appreciated and loved by fans for the character she plays. In the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Amy Santiago is a highly dedicated police officer, who loves to do nerdy things, loves organisation but also has a goofy side to her.

Here are some of the best moments of Amy Santiago from Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Amy chases a perp in a wedding dress

In the 18th episode of the fifth season, Amy finds it difficult to shop for a wedding dress as she believes that it might make her look weak among her subordinates. With the help of Rosa Diaz, Amy goes to shopping and tries a beautiful white wedding dress while they are waiting for the perp to show up. Amy spots him and chases him down while wearing the dress. Rosa later points out that it doesn't matter that she tried on dresses, she can still do her job well.

amy santiago chasing and catching a perp whilst in a wedding dress is my definition of a true hero pic.twitter.com/0qeiIGelh3 — paige (@detctdiaz) September 4, 2018

Halloween III

In the third Halloween heist, Amy gets side-lined as she can't be trusted by both Jake Peralta and Captain Holt. She is a mentee to Holt and dating Jake. After a whole lot of confusion and drama, Jake and Holt are made to chase after the crown that is to be stolen. In the end, the two realise that the janitor will know where the crown it but it turns out that Amy had planned it all and had won the heist.

The continuing Santiago Drunkenness Scale

Amy Santiago seems to have a different personality with each glass of alcohol intake according to Gina Linnetti. what started as a one-episode joke as turned into a series gag that shows up at unexpected moments.

One drink Amy is spacey and doesn't understand anything. Two drink Amy is a loud talker while three drink Amy is dancing all the time.

Four drink Amy is a little perverted in nature. Five drinks Amy is weirdly overconfident about things. Six drinks Amy is emotional.

Seven drinks Amy is an unknown in nature and eight drink Amy loves horses. Finally, nine drinks Amy speaks French. The fans still don't know about what Amy is like when she's had ten glasses of alcohol.

