After 'Sadak 2', 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser Slammed By Fans; Crosses 800k Dislikes On YouTube

The Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar starrer Khaali Peeli's teaser was dropped across social media platforms yesterday. However, it seems like the Maqbool Khan directorial will be next in line after Sadak 2 for being one of the most disliked film teasers on YouTube. Within two days, the teaser of Khaali Peeli has already crossed 800k dislikes and the dislike count is increasing rapidly with each proceeding hour.

After Alia's 'Sadak 2', Twitterati slams Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli'

The makers of the upcoming romantic action film titled Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, released its teaser on August 23, 2020. Although the teaser was trending #1 in India on YouTube, it garnered over 500k dislikes within a day from its release.

In addition to that, Khaali Peeli was also majorly trolled on Twitter by netizens for being yet another 'nepotism product' after the Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2.

After receiving quite a cold response from the masses on social media, the teaser of the Ishaan and Ananya starrer is anticipated to be next in like to join Sadak 2. Earlier, when the trailer of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial dropped on YouTube, it left everyone shocked when the trailer received almost 4.5 million dislikes within a day.

Now, Ali Abbas Zafar's Khaali Peeli has also joined the bandwagon with a dislike count of a whopping 820k in comparison to merely 80k likes. If that wasn't shocking enough, the dislike count is also rapidly increasing with each following hour.

Furthermore, some netizens are constantly encouraging others to dislike Khaali Peeli's teaser too. Similar to what happened after Sadak 2's trailer release, the dislike count on Khaali Peeli's teaser has also sparked a meme fest on the micro-blogging platform. While one user wrote, "Another nepotistic disaster on the way. Total waste of money and resources. #KhaaliPeeli", another user tweeted writing, "Khaali Peeli trailer is out now featuring @ananyapandayy and @IshaanKhattar. My humble request to all of the audience to go and dislike it. Let's make it the second most disliked trailer in the world".

Check out Twitterati's reaction to Khaali Peeli's teaser below:

Another nepotistic disaster on the way. Total waste of money and resources. #KhaaliPeeli pic.twitter.com/5x9I9eOLht — Anand Rajoria (@nndcool) August 24, 2020

Khaali Peeli trailer is out now featuring @ananyapandayy and @IshaanKhattar. My humble request to all of the audience to go and dislike it. Let's make it the second most disliked trailer in the world. — Nisha Shah (@NishaSh62443392) August 24, 2020

For me it's doesn't matter how good a film is..

Jab tk starkids movie me aate rahege

Tb tak ham:--



#KhaaliPeeli pic.twitter.com/zHdsYw0G9t — Satyam Vishwakarma (@iam_satyamv) August 24, 2020

"Khaali peeli" teaser has been released



SSR Fan- pic.twitter.com/TstJYY3ZR2 — OM_BISHT💥 (@om_ke_tweets) August 24, 2020

Watch the teaser of 'Khaali Peeli' below:

