Amaal Malik Demands Release Of Arijit Singh's Songs From 'Sadak 2'; Read Details

A recent trend on social media was started by fans for Arijit Singh. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 recently started to trend on social media after fans found out that his songs for Sadak 2 will not be making it into the film's soundtrack. Various reports revealed that Arijit Singh sang two songs for the upcoming movie, but neither of those songs is making into the soundtrack of Sadak 2.

Recently, music composer and singer Amaal Malik also spoke out about Arijit Singh's songs. He took to social media and claimed that the two songs deserved to get a release.

Amaal Malik supports #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2, says Arijit Singh's songs deserved a release

I think the song deserves to atleast get a release !



Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry.



Atleast put out the version if you can #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 https://t.co/6T2M237qnj — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) August 23, 2020

Taking to social media, music composer and singer Amaal Malik called out the makers of Sadak 2 and asked them to release Arijit Singh's songs. The composer wrote that Arijit Singh's songs deserve to at least get a release. Moreover, Amaal Malik added that constantly hurting fans would lead to nothing more but disbelief in the Bollywood music industry.

Amaal Malik then asked the makers of Sadak 2 to at least share versions of Arijit Singh's songs if they could. The music composer also shared #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2, demanding a release for Arijit Singh's lost Sadak 2 songs. Fans started to trend #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 after a report from Zee News claimed that Sadak 2's makers removed two of Arijit Singh's songs from the movie.

According to the report, Arijit Singh's two songs were Shukriya and Dil Mein Humdum. Dil Mein Humdum was reportedly removed from the movie completely, while parts of Shukriya will still feature in the final cut of Sadak 2. However, this report has not yet been confirmed or denied by the makers of the movie.

Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie is directed and produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020. Sadak 2 has become an extremely controversial film due to the anti-nepotism sentiment on social media.

Netizens started to hate the film as it stars Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Moreover, the trailer for Sadak 2 became the second-most disliked video on YouTube due to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

