'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video In The World With 11MN Dislikes

Makers of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 dropped the trailer of the movie on August 11. And, within four days it has become the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India. Sadak 2's trailer has garnered over 11 million dislikes with more than 50 million views.

READ | Kangana Ranaut's Team Calls Out R Balki As Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Trailer Faces Flak

Sadak 2 trailer dislikes

Apart from the dislikes, the trailer of Sadak 2 has received backlashes on the internet, amid the ongoing nepotism and harbouring a culture of favouritism in the film industry. After the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many of his fans have been actively campaigning on social media to boycott the films featuring star kids. Meanwhile, in July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant Singh Rajput's family, rated Sadak 2 as 98 percent nepotistic. On the other side, the debate of insider vs outsider sparked a huge controversy that led to the trend of #BoycottSadak 2 on social media.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)

Sadak 2 cast and details

Along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the upcomer will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead characters. The film is directed by Alia and Pooja's father Mahesh Bhatt. The film was announced back in September 2018.

The sequel of 1991's release, Sadak, will mark the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after 21 years. Meanwhile, the upcoming flick will also mark the first collaboration of Mahesh Bhatt with his younger daughter Alia. The film will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 28 onwards.

READ | 'Sadak 2' Trailer's Rapidly Increasing Dislike Count Sparks A Meme Fest On Twitter

Watch the trailer

READ | Has Sadak 2 Trailer Become The Most Disliked Video On YouTube Ever?

BTS of Sadak 2

The lead actor Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur often shared the BTS pictures from the sets of the upcomer. One of the BTS pictures featured Sanjay Dutt along with Mahesh Bhatt. The picture, shared by Pooja Bhatt, gave a sneak-peek into Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt's conversation on Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, as the team started rolling the film in July 2019, Aditya expressed his excitement to work with Mahesh Bhatt as he shared a picture of his first day on the set.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.