Aisha Ahmed And Rukhsar Rehman: All You Need To Know About The Popular Mother-daughter Duo

Well known actor Rukhsar Rehman who was most recently seen in show Mariam Khan Reporting Live and was a part of movie URI: The surgical strike. The actor has been in the movie business for a long time and has unquestionably passed on her acting genes to her little girl, Aisha Ahmed. Aisha has ascended to popularity with her outstanding performances and has won millions of hearts. Presently, she is preparing for her TV debut with the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Did you know talent runs in the family for Aisha Ahmed?

According to a source, Aisha will be seen playing Sonakshi's more youthful sister,Pranita in the yet to be released television show. The character of Pranita is that of a Bollywood diva, who hails from the Rastogi family. Makers felt that she was the ideal decision for the character. Aisha has made her mark as the millennial everybody can identify with through her various web-series. Reportedly, the creators of the show feel that she will unquestionably get love and appreciation for the character she will be playing on the show.

Also read: A Married Woman' And Other Web Series That Are Based On Same-sex Love

Rukhsar Rehman's appearance in the song 'Dokha' with Rajpal Yadav, was the start for her successful journey. Presently, she is often seen as being a part of several popular Indian TV programs. She was best remembered for her role in 'Dream Girl' , the famous serial in Life OK in which she played the role of, 'Amrita'.

Also read: Know Aisha Ahmed, The Actor Who Is Creating Waves In Web Shows

Aisha Ahmed is an actor, who is most popular for her work on ''3 stories”. It is a 2018 Hindi thriller film directed by Arjun Mukerjee, starring Renuka Shahane, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija, Richa Chadda, Sonal Jha, Aisha Ahmed, Ankit Rathi. The movie was released on March 9, 2018.

Also read: Aisha Ahmed's Perfect Hair Will Make You Head Straight To The Nearest Salon

She was also a part of a popular web series titled ''Adulting'' by Filtercopy. Adulting is a story about two young women trying to cope with the pressures of being an independent adult in Mumbai's fast-paced, urban bustle.

Also read: Aisha Ahmed's Winter Outfits Could Be Absolutely Perfect For Your Next Winter Trip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.