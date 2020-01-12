Know Aisha Ahmed, The Actor Who Is Creating Waves In Web Shows

Aisha Ahmed is an actor and voice-over artist. She has appeared in a couple of Bollywood films. The actor shot to fame with her role of Nikhat Rizvi, in web series Adulting, presented by Dice Media. Read to know more about her

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her

Known Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed was born on May 8, 1996, in Mumbai, India. Her mother, Rukhsar Rehman is also an actor by profession. Rukhsar has worked in movies like Sarkar, God Tussi Great Ho, PK and more. Aisha was born to Rukhsar’s first husband, Asad Ahmed. After her separation, she has tied the knot with actor and filmmaker, Faruk Kabir, in 2010, as per reports.

Also Read | Here's Everything You Need To Know About International Model Ujjwala Raut

According to reports, Aisha Ahmed did her schooling from Barnes School and Junior College, Deolali, Maharastra and college from Mithibai College, Mumbai. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 released, Tum Bin 2. Later she appeared in 3 Storeys. She has been in several advertisements and YouTube videos.

Also Read | Shaheen Bhatt Is Alia Bhatt's Older Sister; Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Her

As per reports, Aisha Ahmed is a dog lover, which can be seen in a few of her social media posts. She is said to be a close friend of Rohit Saraf, who was recently seen in The Sky Is Pink. See a few of her pictures.

Also Read | Nupur Sanon: Lesser Known Facts About The Filhall Song Actor

In an interview, Aisha Ahmed had said that if not an actor, she would have been an assistant director as she has worked as an AD a few years ago. She is a part of web series and videos for online portals because she believes that has a wider reach now. Along with that, Aisha Ahmed regularly takes part in workshops and theatrical shows.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.