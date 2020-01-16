The Debate
Aisha Ahmed's Perfect Hair Will Make You Head Straight To The Nearest Salon

Television News

Aisha Ahmed is one of the rising stars in Bollywood and has been popular on YouTube as well. Here are Aisha Ahmed's photos where she flaunts her beautiful hair.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed is one of the most popular internet celebrities in India. She has not only been successful in television and YouTube series but in Bollywood too. She made her Bollywood debut in Tum Bin 2. Ahmed is best known for her performance in films like 3 Storeys, Tum Bin 2, Minus One. She has also been a part of web series like Adulting and done several Filtercopy short videos. Ahmed is also a talented voice-over artist. Ahmed has also been in several advertisements and short films. Listed below are some of Aisha Ahmed's photos where she has the perfect hair that will make you head straight to the nearest salon. 

READ:'Beyhadh 2' Star Jennifer Winget's First Look In Web Series 'Code M' Revealed; Pics Inside

Aisha Ahmed's Instagram: Best Hair Day moments of the 'Adulting' actor

READ:Know Aisha Ahmed, The Actor Who Is Creating Waves In Web Shows

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ:Who Is Yashaswini Dayama, The Actor Making Big Waves With Web Series?

 

 

