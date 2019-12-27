Bigg Boss 13: Is Paras Chhabra Married To Akanksha Puri?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra who has gained a lot of attention for his growing closeness with housemate Mahira Sharma is rumoured to be officially married to his ladylove Akanksha Puri. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actor recently spoke about this alleged rumour to an esteemed publication where she rubbished this rumour and also stated that this is the funniest thing she has heard about herself. Akanksha further said that she is a very transparent person who has never shied away from talking about her love life. She also added that marriage is a beautiful thing and she would never hide it from anyone and that she, along with Paras would never hide their marriage if they had tied the knot.

Akanksha is upset with Paras' bonding with Mahira

Akanksha also said that it has been three years since she has been in a relationship with Paras and when they decide to tie the knot, they will shout and let the whole world know about it. She had also revealed in an earlier interview with a publication that Paras had contemplated about tying the knot with her once he is out of the Bigg Boss house. However, she had expressed her disappointment with his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma. She has reportedly been constantly supporting him from outside the house and has also taken care of all his necessities.

Akanksha has been managing Paras' belongings from outside the house

Akanksha has also been managing Paras' bank accounts, belongings, and clothes while he is inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she never considered Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as her competitors. She said that her level was way beyond the two. She also said that she spotted a tattoo on Paras Chhabra's hand quite early which is Akanksha's name. Shehnaaz also said that under no situation would she like the hurt a girl who is outside waiting for Paras Chhabra to return. Akanksha was touched by this gesture of Shehnaaz and also took to her social media to compliment her.

