Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Cries As Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Deny Her Request

Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most competitive shows on TV for the contestants. The contestants often try hard and expect to get the opportunity to be the house Capitan at least once. The captaincy not only bestows them with additional powers but also shields them from the dreaded nominations. Hence each time there is a competition for the selection of the next Capitan the contestants put their heart and soul into it.

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill cries as Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma deny to make her the new captain

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh have been battling it out for the prestigious rank. The latest promo showed the fans that the housemates would require to make a huge sacrifice in order to make Shehnaz or Vishal the Capitan of the house. Bigg Boss will demand the inmate's personal things to be destroyed to help Sana and Vishal win the captaincy.

Upon this announcement, Shehnaaz was seen pleading to Asim and Paras along with Mahira to do what was asked from Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss demanded Asim do away with his workout tools, on the other hand, Mahira was asked to destroy her mother's photograph. Sana was seen telling Asim to help her as she also previously helped him become the captain, and he must return the favour.

Mahira refused to destroy her mother photograph and Paras too denied to offer any sort of help. Shehnaaz was not pleased with Paras' attitude and they exchanged a few words amongst each other. Paras tries hard to not respond to Shehnaaz and then later completely ignores her. Shehnaaz in the midst of all this is deeply affected and hurt. She breaks into tears and walks away into her bedroom area to be left alone for a while.

