Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Touched By Shehnaaz Gill's Kind Words

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a rather dramatic episode last night when Shehnaaz Gill having an ugly argument with Sidharth Shukla. She said a lot of things to Sidharth and even cried a bit. Shefali Bagga was later seen telling her that she was being childish. Sitting in one of the glass rooms, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she never considered Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as her competitors. She said that her level was beyond the two. She also said that she spotted a tattoo on Paras Chhabra's hand quite early. Shehnaaz said that under no situation would she like the hurt a girl who is outside waiting for Paras Chhabra to return. Akanksha Puri and Paras have been together for more than three years now. Akanksha took to her Twitter handle and wrote a heartfelt caption for Shehnaaz. Akanksha is also a huge #SidNaaz fan wrote. She wrote in her caption that "Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her kind words."

Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her words .."Main uski feelings hurt nahi karni chahti Jo Bahar hai." More power to you girl #bigbosss13 — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 24, 2019

Akanksha was also trolled by many for still sticking with Paras Chhabra, even though when he has been quite flirty with Mahira Sharma inside the house. According to the viewers, Paras and Mahira are inseparable and have the strongest bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, viewers also saw some cosy moments between the two on the show. Akanksha has been quite vocal about Paras' game strategy and said that she was fine if he had to make a connection to survive in the game. She perfectly replied to the trolls by posting a note on her official social media handle:

I am proud of my boy that he has completed almost 3 months today #bigbosss13 ,with broken finger ..bad health he is still fighting.#ParasChabbra is one of the strongest contestant we can't deny this fact !! Come back as winner..happy to see you happy #withorwithoutme — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 25, 2019

