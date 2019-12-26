The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Touched By Shehnaaz Gill's Kind Words

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is making rounds for its ugly fights and drama. Recently a fight between Sidnaaz made headlines. Akanksha shared a note for Shehnaaz on the same.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a rather dramatic episode last night when Shehnaaz Gill having an ugly argument with Sidharth Shukla. She said a lot of things to Sidharth and even cried a bit. Shefali Bagga was later seen telling her that she was being childish. Sitting in one of the glass rooms, Shehnaaz Gill confessed that she never considered Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as her competitors. She said that her level was beyond the two. She also said that she spotted a tattoo on Paras Chhabra's hand quite early. Shehnaaz said that under no situation would she like the hurt a girl who is outside waiting for Paras Chhabra to return. Akanksha Puri and Paras have been together for more than three years now. Akanksha took to her Twitter handle and wrote a heartfelt caption for Shehnaaz. Akanksha is also a huge #SidNaaz fan wrote. She wrote in her caption that "Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her kind words."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quits The Show, Vikas Gupta Makes A Teary-eyed Exit

Here is the tweet posted by Akanksha Puri for Shehnaaz Gill:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are ''well-behaved''

Akanksha was also trolled by many for still sticking with Paras Chhabra, even though when he has been quite flirty with Mahira Sharma inside the house. According to the viewers, Paras and Mahira are inseparable and have the strongest bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Recently, viewers also saw some cosy moments between the two on the show. Akanksha has been quite vocal about Paras' game strategy and said that she was fine if he had to make a connection to survive in the game. She perfectly replied to the trolls by posting a note on her official social media handle:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 25, 2019 | Celebrities Enter The BB House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's Timeline In BB House

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
ROHIT TO LEAD WISDEN'S IPL TEAM