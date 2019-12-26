Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Breaks Down After Mumbai Dabbawalas Bring Him Gifts From Home

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 house might be aloof from the outside world, but they celebrate all the fun and festivities in the house. After a great episode with a cooking task, the upcoming episode will see the housemates in the holiday spirit of Christmas. They will be surprised with some great gifts at Christmas.

Mumbai's dabbawalas have a parcel!

In the promo posted by Colors TV on Instagram, the fans can see that the upcoming episode will be an emotional one. The housemates will be surprised with lunchboxes that are sent from their homes. These lunchboxes will be delivered by Mumbai's dabbawalas.

Paras Chhabra, after eating food from his home, will be seen breaking down in tears of joy. Paras hugs the dabbawala and says that they are Santa Claus for all of them. The housemates are shocked to see Paras crying as everyone tries to calm him down. Even Shefali Zariwala and Aarti Singh are seen crying as they eat their dabbas. Shehnaaz Gill is also heard asking Sidharth to have a taste of her mother's 'Saag'. Aarti can also be seen placing a kiss on Paras' cheek.

Another promo shows the beginning of the captaincy task between Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. The two have to tell their co-contestants to destroy the pictures of their loved ones. While Rashami calls the task bad, Mahira can be seen refusing to tear a picture of her mother. It will be interesting to see how Shehnaaz and Vishal will use their game plan to win captaincy.

