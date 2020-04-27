'Akbar Birbal' And 'Horror Show' To Make Much-awaited Comeback On Television

Several vintage shows have returned to television and the viewers are delighted with this gesture. TV ratings of devotional based channels have shot up significantly and the audience has appreciated the nostalgic treatment. The latest show to air its re-run amid lockdown is the famous Horror Show and Akbar Birbal.

Horror Show was known for its short stories which were filled with suspense and thrill. The short stories sent chills down the viewer’s spine back in the day and are now making a comeback. The popular and eerie background score of the show is sure to make audiences nostalgic about the show as they watch it once again. The stories range from those of evil spirits to superstitions and are an absolute horror ride for those who watch it.

Akbar Birbal is another famous show that will make its way back to the television. The show had a target audience for kids, however, the popularity of the show grew and people of all ages would watch the series. Since then several versions of Akbar Birbal have been made. The stunning period drama is filled with essence from the days of the Royals. Amid this is the wit and humour of Birbal that adds a lighter tone to the narrative. The show was known to be comical in nature and also impart some valuable life lessons. The show's arrival is sure to make the audience reminisce about their days when they watched this series for the first time.

Both Horror Show and Akbar Birbal will air on Zee TV. Horror Show was one of the most popular shows from Zee TV as it ran for nine years. Akbar Birbal too was one of the biggest hits of the channel. Hence, the audience is excited about the arrival of the shows. Both the shows air on Monday, April 27, 2020.

