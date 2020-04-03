Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Talk About Their 2008 'Ramayan' Amidst 1978's Re-runs

The 2008 Ramayan stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently revealed that they wish their show to also be telecast again like the older version of Ramayan. They were of the opinion that today’s generation would relate more with the 2008 version as they grew up watching it. They also spoke about the possibility of the re-run being minimum.

Gurmeet and Debina talk about their version of Ramayan

The return of the classic show Ramayan on Doordarshan has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Ramayan was aired in the year 1978 and was one of the most followed programmes of that time. In 2008, it was recreated with Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee portraying the roles of Ram and Seeta. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee spoke about their wish regarding their 2008 Ramayan. They said that their Ramayan was also from the makers of the original one which is the original creator Ramanand Sagar’s son, Anand Sagar. They spoke about how they would watch the old version of the show when they were kids but were of the opinion that the present generation grew up watching the 2008 version of the show. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also spoke about being given the CDs of the original Ramayan show when they were shooting for it. The two actors also agreed that since the show was aired on NDTV Imagine which is no longer a channel, its re-run is not in the hands of the makers. They also spoke about them being lucky for having given an opportunity of that kind.

About the original Ramayan

Ramayan was a fantasy television series based on the famous Hindu mythology with the same name. The series was created by Ramanand Sangar which is now being re-run on Doordarshan. It featured actors like Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and late Dara Singh, amongst others. Ramayan is considered as one of the best TV shows ever made.

