Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Is Embarrassed After Watching Re-runs Of 'Bigg Boss 13'

Bigg Boss 13 ended more than a month ago and fans still cannot stop gushing about it. Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants this season. Her chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was one of the major talking points of the show. Here is what she had to say about her journey.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: All The Times When Shehnaaz Gill Was Accused Of 'flipping'

Shehnaaz Gill talks about watching re-runs of Bigg Boss 13

While talking about watching the re-runs of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill said that she is currently watching it regularly. She even added that people need to watch it to know why people have loved and at times even disliked them. She even revealed that there have been times where she was embarrassed to see what she did. Shehnaaz Gill also added that it was necessary to do so.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Bold Looks That Impressed The Audience

Shehnaaz Gill also added that she is waiting for the initial episodes to be over soon. She said that she is more interested in the episodes where she is bonding with Sidharth Shukla. She even added that she is excited to watch those episodes because she wants to see her bonding with Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill also said that she wants to see for herself why people loved SidNaaz so much.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Wedding Is Finally Happening

On a much serious note, Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about the current coronavirus outbreak across the world in another interview. She added that people should stay at home because the situation at hand is very sensitive. She even added that if the government has taken such a step then it means that it is very serious. Shehnaaz Gill further added that while we are at home, there are many fun activities to do like cooking, exercise, etc.

ALSO READ | Shehnaaz Gill On Her Equation With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla: 'He Is Family'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.