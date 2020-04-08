Rupali Ganguly Happy About 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Re-runs, Calls It 'great Stress Buster'

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has expressed her happiness over the return of popular comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently spoke to a leading national daily and said that the show could be a great stress buster for people amid the lockdown. Rupali further added that she looks forward to watching the series with her 6-year-old son Rudransh who believes she is like Monisha in real life as well.

Rupali also recalled the initial days of the show and revealed that she had been nervous around a renowned actor such as Ratna Pathak Shah who played the role of her onscreen mother-in-law Maya Sarabhai. However, the two bonded over time and now share a close friendship with each other.

The show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featured an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumit Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar along with Rupali as the main leads with several interesting recurring characters played by Deven Bhojani and Arvind Vaidya among others.

The 43-year-old actor who played the role of a loud middle-class housewife Monisha Sarabhai also reminisced how they had a blast on the sets of the show as she would often be the butt of jokes.

Rupali revealed that the show was not an instant hit among the viewers owing to the popularity of typical saas-bahu sagas on television at the time. However, the show saw a huge fan following once it became a success after being telecast on a new channel altogether. Rupali quipped that she is still addressed as Monisha by her fans.

