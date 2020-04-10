Akshay Kumar: Times He Was Facilitated With National Honour & National Awards

Akshay Kumar today is amongst the highest paid A-list actors in the movie business. The dapper actor has proved his acting mettle time and again with his stupendous performances. His last 5 films did exceptionally well at the box-office and crossed the enviable Rs.100 crore mark in no time.

Akshay Kumar has worked in numerous blockbuster films in his acting career, but some of his most notable performances have been in Rustom, Hera Pheri, Ajnabee, Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The dapper actor also received several accolades for his craft. But out of all, the most prestigious ones are those which were conferred upon him by the government i.e National National Awards. Let's take a look at the list.

Akshay Kumar's National Honour and National Film Awards

Padma Shri

In the year 2009, Akshay Kumar was facilitated with the prestigious Padma Shri honour. The Padma Shri is India's fourth-highest civilian award after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan. Akshay Kumar received the Padma Shri for contribution to cinematic arts. In the same year, Aishwarya Rai also won the Padma Shri Award.

National Awards

Rustom (2017)

In the year 2016, Akshay Kumar's Rustom released. Helmed by director Tinu Suresh Desai, Rustom did exceptionally well at the box-office. The film was about a decorated Naval officer who shoots his wife's lover. Based on a true story, Akshay Kumar played the lead in Rustom with so much conviction that the audiences fell in love with it. His performance was highly lauded by the critics as well. In 2017, Akshay Kumar received his first-ever Best Actor National Award for Rustom.

Padman (2019)

In 2018, Akshay Kumar stunned the nation when he featured in Padman, a film based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. Talking about periods and sanitary pads were considered a taboo in India until Padman released. The film was widely accepted by the audience and highly appreciated by the critics. Padman won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, and Akshay Kumar received it as the producer of the film.

