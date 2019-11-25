Alex Costa | The Famous Youtuber's Best Videos Posted In Recent Years

Alex Costa is one of the most popular Youtuber today. He is a Brazilian-American YouTube personality turned social media content-creator. His channel gained popularity for his educational vlogs. Read ahead to know about his best videos.

Alex Costa's best videos

How to be confident

This video has six tips to boost your confidence. This video by Alex Costa has been viewed by over two million people. The video was launched on January 25, 2018.

Trained like Michael B Jordan for Creed 2 ft. Corey Calliet

This video is on Men’s best workout routine. It has almost two million views. The video was posted by Alex Costa on December 16, 2018.

Best Men’s Hairstyle by Alex Costa

The video is based on the best Men’s haircut trends for the year. This video has over a million views. It was posted by Alex Costa on December 27, 2018.

5 Signs she likes you

In this video, Alex Costa is explaining or rather informing boys/males about the five signs to keep in mind when testing if a girl likes you, and also how to act on it. The video has above six million views. This video posted by Alex Costa was released on July 30, 2019.

How to look expensive when you’re broke af

In this video, Alex Costa teaches tricks for how to look expensive when you don’t actually have money. The video has over two million videos. He released this video on August 27, 2019.

Early life

Costa began his YouTube channel on September 29, 2011, and became known for his gameplay videos for the game 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare'. He attended Cape Cod Community College but later dropped out to move to Los Angeles in order to pursue his career in entertainment. In 2011, he received an invite from the MCN Machinima to move out to Los Angeles and become the main host of their Brazilian channel. He has also worked full-time at Google.

