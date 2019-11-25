YouTube: A List Of Some Of The Most Famous YouTubers In India

If there is one type of content that viewers always love tuning in to, then it has got to be comedy content. With the viral funny videos going around these days it is hilarious to see new superwomen rising in every nook and corner. YouTube is a large platform that has great content from a plethora of genres. Day in and day out, the videos are getting people hooked on to their screens for hours together. When it comes to comedy content there are a vast range of funny Youtubers winning the hearts of many. Listed below are some of the famous YouTubers in India you must check out:

Famous comedy centric Youtubers in India

1) CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is an Indian Youtuber who is famous for his rants on viral videos. His videos consist of a variety of gameplays and photos. Viewers are addicted to his videos and have made him extremely famous. He has over 161 videos on YouTube and 8.7 million subscribers to his YouTube Channel. The 20-year-old has made his mark in the YouTube world and promises to stay with his funny viral videos. He has been active on YouTube since June 2015.

READ: Dolly Singh: Best 'Raju Ki Mummy' Videos Of The Popular YouTuber

2) Prajakta Koli

She is an Indian YouTube personality who makes comedy videos. More known in the YouTube world by the name Mostly Sane, Prajakta's videos are mostly comical as she takes on her observation of everyday life situations and adds spice to them. Her videos are relatable and funny. She changes her accent and character in each video. She is most famous for portraying the character of Sonya. She has over 628 videos on YouTube and 4.39 million subscribers to her YouTube Channel.

READ: Kar Gayi Chull: The 'Kapoor & Sons' Song Hits 300 Million Views On YouTube

3) Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is an Indian comedian, singer, songwriter and YouTube personality hailing from Delhi. He is famous for his YouTube comedy channel BB Ki Vines. Bhuvan Bam became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers in 2018. He has over 152 videos on YouTube and 15.6 million subscribers to his YouTube Channel.

READ: Blackpink MV Makes It To YouTube's 'most Watched' List With 'Kill This Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.