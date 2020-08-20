Ali Asgar On Comparisons With Kiku Sharda As Akbar: 'I’m Not Concerned'

Actor and comedian Ali Asgar is back to tickle the funny bone of his fans with a new show. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Akbar in the comedy show, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal which will be airing on Star Bharat. Ali recently opened up about being compared with actor Kiku Sharda who has also essayed the same character before on the TV screen.

Ali Asgar on being compared to Kiku Sharda

This is not the first time that the character of Akbar will be brought alive on the small screen. Earlier, actor Rajat Tokas had essayed the role in the show, Jodha Akbar. Kiku who also happens to be the close friend of Ali has also played the character on the show, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. Speaking to KoiMoi, Ali revealed if he is nervous about being compared to Kiku while essaying the character with whom he was also seen in the Kapil Sharma's show.

To this, the actor replied that he is not concerned with someone portraying a particular character or a role before him on TV. He added that there are hardly ten stories in our life which are constantly repackaged and presented differently. The Jeanie Aur Juju actor went on to say that Akbar-Birbal has been represented on TV in the past but in a different manner, citing examples of movies like Mughal-E-Azam and Jodha Akbar. He further said that as a result, the same topic will be recycled according to today's time, with a new technique and a storyline.

Ali Asgar on Kiku Sharda's show

Ali also spoke about Kiku's show, Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal in the interaction. He added that he had seen the show and Kiku had done a fantastic job in it. He also praised Vishal Kotian in the show who had essayed the role of Birbal along with the rest of the cast members. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor further said that he prays and hopes that his show also receives a similar success as Kiku's show. But added on a concluding note that he generally does not goes into topics like has a particular show or a character been done before on TV.

