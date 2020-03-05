Ali Asgar Shares Video Of A Food Vendor Washing Utensils In Dirty Water

The outbreak of Coronavirus has led everyone to take precautionary measures to prevent falling prey to this disease. Several cases of Coronavirus have been detected in India. Many brands and celebrities have started taking up the initiative of raising awareness. Comedian Ali Asgar is one of the few celebrities who took up the responsibility to expose carelessness of hawkers and vendors, who are compromising on their customer's health.

Also Read | Now The Situation Is Such That I Have To Remind People I Am A Man: Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar recently made headlines after he posted a video of a vegetable hawker washing his vegetables in a gutter. The video started making rounds on the internet and left people shocked. He recently took to Instagram to share yet another video that shows the real scenario of how hawkers and vendors work in India.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea Designates Third City As 'specialised Care Zone'

Ali sarcastically captioned the post with: "Kya hame KOI virus chu sakta hai ..bolo ??"

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits Feeling 'itchy' On Seeing Costumes

Ali Asgar made an ugly revelation

In the recent video shared by the comic on his Instagram profile, a food vendor was seen cleaning his utensils with dirty water. The plates that he was cleaning are used by him to serve food to his customers. These videos posted by Ali Asgar raises eyebrows regarding the level of hygiene maintained by food vendors, especially when the virus is spreading rapidly.

Asgar captioned the video writing, "I’m not posting these videos to make fun of hawkers , or to downgrade anyone ...it’s just for awareness ..life is too Important ..please take care of yourself"

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's Early Morning Schedule Gives Fans A Hint Of Akshay Kumar's Shoot; Details

Also Read | Coronavirus Wipes USD 50 Billion Off Global Exports In February Alone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.