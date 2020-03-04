The Kapil Sharma Show: Ramayan's Arun Govil Admits Feeling 'itchy' On Seeing Costumes

Back in the late 1980s, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was one of the most most-watched shows in all of India. Ramayan used to air on Doordarshan and starred Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri in the lead roles as Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively. According to the latest promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, the lead cast of Ramayan will make a guest appearance in the upcoming weekend episode. In the promo, Arun Govil also admitted that he would feel itchy just by looking at the stylized costumes of Ramayan.

Main cast of Ramayan to feature on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Ramayan actors finished shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show on February 26, 2020. The show's special guest, Archana Puran Singh went live on Facebook with Arun Govil and the rest of the Ramayan cast. Below is the promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show:

In the promo for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma, asks Arun Govil and the rest of the cast some of the most frequently asked questions. He asked them if they ever felt uncomfortable and itchy wearing the extravagant costumes in the show. Arun Govil, who played Ram in the show, revealed that the costumes were indeed uncomfortable and that at one point, he would feel itchy just by looking at them.

Later in the promo, even Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri revealed some amusing facts about their iconic show. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is still considered to be one of the best TV adaptations of the legend. The show first aired in January of 1987 and its final episode premiered in July of 1988.

