Neha Sharma's Indian Wear Wardrobe To Take Ethnic Inspiration From, See Pics

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma entertained the audience with her performance in the historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor is well-known for her social media presence. She is often seen posting pictures of herself updating her fans about her movies, photoshoots and daily activities. Neha Sharma is also known for creating style statements with her chic and elegant fashion sense. Here are a list of Sharma's ethnic looks to inspire your wardrobe.

Blue and White ensemble

Neha Sharma donned a beautiful blue and white suit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a floral embroidered kurta and paired it with a blue embroidered dupatta. For a glamorous look, she pulled off a bold makeup look with smokey eyes and nude lips. The actor completed her look with a messy bun and studded earrings.

The perfect festival look

Neha Sharma gave major festive vibes when she wore a pink lehenga. The actor paired a pink embroidered blouse with the lehenga. She kept it simple with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips. She accessorised her look with a green-silver diamond jewellery set.

Prints all over

Neha Sharma pulled off a stunning white and golden suit for a festive event. The actor wore a white kurta with muti-coloured prints and a golden border and paired it with the same printed dupatta. She kept it simple and chic with minimal makeup and open hair.

Keeping it simple is the new mantra

Neha Sharma looked adorable when she donned a pink Patiala suit for a day out. The actor went for a plain textured kurta with a pink salwar and dupatta with a white embroidered border. She completed the look with kohl eyes and nude lips. She also went for bangles and loose ponytail for her hairdo.

Image Courtesy: Neha Sharma Instagram

