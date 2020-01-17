Rohit Shetty Is The Professor Of 'Darr Ki University' In The Promo For Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the longest-running reality TV shows in India. The show is all about deadly and disgusting challenges that the contestants need to overcome with bravery if they want to win the grand prize. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 is all set to release soon and will feature popular action film director, Rohit Shetty, as the host. The promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 was released recently and fans are more than excited for the next action-packed season of the show.

Promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 introduces Rohit Shetty as the professor of 'Darr Ki University'

The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to release on February 22, 2020. With its release right around the corner, the makers of the show have finally shared the promo for the season online. The promo showcases Rohit Shetty is a rugged look as he welcomes viewers to the Darr Ki University (University of fear). Rohit Shetty also calls himself the professor of the university and proclaims that he loves to scare people.

The promo then showcases the different contestants that will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. The contestants are then pitted against a few bulls and the promo shows the contestants trying to avoid the wrath of the enraged animals. Later, the promo also features a tiger and the contestants can be heard screaming in terror. Below is the promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 that was recently released by Colours TV.

Rohit Shetty has been associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi for quite a while, but Season 10 will be the first time where he will feature as the host. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rohit Shetty revealed why he found hosting to be more difficult than directing. He revealed that Khatron Ke Khiladi was not scripted. There was a new task each day and a new problem may crop up any time, which made it all very challenging. He added that with a film, it was all planned in advance. However, here you did not know how things will go the next day.

