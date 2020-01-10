Rohit Shetty recently completed the shooting if his next big action-packed police film Sooryavanshi. Today, the star was seen in suburban Mumbai shooting a promo for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Rohit has been hosting the show for last two seasons and will be returning as the host for the fifth time. He has hosted a Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons 5, 6, 8, 9 and will host season 10. Here is a picture of him from the promo shoot.

Rohit Shetty spotted shooting for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Mumbai Suburbs

In this image, we can see Rohit Shetty shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. We can see him in a black T-shirt and a black jacket. He is sporting a full beard and also wearing black aviators. It seems like Rohit is been followed by muscular men as he is shooting for the promo.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was supposed to go on air in January but due to the extension of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 the show will start after Bigg Boss 13 gets over. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was delayed by 5 weeks and is speculated to go on air from February 22, 2020. RJ Malishka, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen as contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

