Aly Goni's Birthday Special: 10 Times Aly And Jasmin Proved They Are BFF Goals

Aly Goni celebrates his 30th birthday on February 25. The star loves to celebrate his birthday on a grand scale with his close friends and family. Last year, Jasmin Bhasin had shared a birthday post for him. In the picture, the duo was seen sharing a hearty laugh. Both Aly and Jasmin were dressed casually in hoodies and sweatshirts. For the caption, Bhasin wrote a few lines from Kishore Kumar's classic song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. She further added, "Annoying but most precious". Take a look at the picture below:

Also Read: Aly Goni Shares Adorable Video Of Jasmin Bhasin Dancing With His Niece

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Relationship

Aly Goni managed to win hearts as a participant in a reality show he was recently a part of. Even though he did not win the grand prize, he was able to carve a niche for himself in the heart of the audience. Even though he joined in late as a wild card contestant, it was his chemistry and bond with Jasmin Bhasin that brought him into the spotlight.

Aly and Jasmin have proven to be goals after viewers saw them together in their recent stint in a reality show. Everything from their fights to their standing up for each other moments was loved by the audience. The viewers have been shipping the couple and there have been certain fan clubs dedicated to them.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Crosses 4 Million Followers On Instagram; Shares Special Message For Fans

Aly had initially come into a recently concluded reality show as a support system for his best friend Jasmin Bhasin. Their initial meet had a lot of happy tears and the viewers got to see that strong bond that the two shared throughout the show. Even after Jasmin was eliminated, when she came back as a guest in the show, their reunion was all that people could talk about. Their ship name #Jasly kept trending on Twitter almost every time when the show was running.

Though the couple maintains that they are just best friends, there have been rumours of the couple being in love with each other. Aly and Jasmin still continue to share pictures and stories with each other on their social media handles. Prior to Aly Goni's birthday, the duo was spotted leaving for Kashmir together to celebrate his birthday in the snowy mountains.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Spotted Wearing Purple With Price Tag, Netizens Ask Her To Remove It

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's photos

As Aly turns a year older today let's take a look at some of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's pictures that reflect the strong bond that they share with each other. Check out #Jasly pictures below:

Also Read: Aly Goni's Brother Arslan Goni Shares Fitness Video, Fans Applaud His Efforts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.