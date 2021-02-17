Aly Goni's Brother Arslan Goni Shares Fitness Video, Fans Applaud His Efforts

Aly Goni is a popular actor in the Indian television industry and even his brother Arslan Goni is widely known among the audience for his appearances in television shows. All his fans and followers love Arslan's fitness and appreciate all his posts showcasing his spectacular fitness regime. He recently posted a video of himself in which he depicted his amazing fitness by performing a deadlift and even dropped a hint that he was doing it for something special that was yet to come.

Aly Goni’s brother Arslan Goni recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this thrilling video of himself in which he can be seen showing off his fascinating skills while performing a deadlift exercise. He can be seen performing it at a gym and wearing a cool pair of printed black t-shirt along with maroon coloured shorts with a waist belt. Further in the video, he can be seen performing another set of exercise while entirely focussing on it.

In the caption, he dropped a slight hint for his fans about his upcoming work and added how he was getting ready for something that he was hoping to be amazing. Some of the fans immediately took to Arslan Goni’s Instagram reel and complimented his fitness regime. They further added heart and applaud symbols in the comment section to express their feelings as to how much they loved his latest video. Take a look at how the fans reacted to Arslan Goni’s video on Instagram.

Arslan Goni's fitness video

As Arslan Goni is a fitness enthusiast, he also shared this video a while ago on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen performing an upside-down push-up with his entire body in a perfect steady position. In the caption, he added how the world was surely not that bad upside down. Many of his fans were delighted by such a stunning video and took to his comment section to state how he performed the upside-down push-up perfectly. Many of them even added how awesome he looked in the video. Even Ekta Kapoor and Shamita Shetty took to his Instagram post and appreciated his stunning move in the video.

