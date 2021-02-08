Jasmin Bhasin Crosses 4 Million Followers On Instagram; Shares Special Message For Fans

Recently, Indian television star Jasmin Bhasin celebrated a milestone of 4 million followers on her Instagram account. She shared a boomerang video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Waking up to 4 million Instagram family." And then in her inimitable style, she wrote, "Tum log bohot acche ho yaar." Take a look at her post here and see how fans and followers reacted!

Jasmin Bhasin's movies

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most well-known actors and personalities of the Indian television industry. She has been a part of several television shows and multiple South Indian films as well. The actor who began her modelling career with print and TV ads made her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam and went on to star in 2014's Kannada film Karodpathi, Malayalam film Beware of Dogs and Telugu films Dillunnodu and Veta. In 2015, Jasmin starred in yet another Tollywood film titled Ladies & Gentlemen. Then, in 2016, the 30-year-old shared the screen space with Tamil star Siddharth in the Kollywood film Jil Jung Juk.

Jasmin Bhasin's series

Jasmin Bhasin kicked off her career in the television industry with Zee TV's popular soap opera Tashan-e-Ishq as Twinkle Taneja from 2015-2016 and went on to become a household name. She also won the Gold Award for "Best Debut Female" for her role in that show. Soon after bidding farewell to the show, Jasmin essayed the lead role of Teni Bhanushali in Colors TV's hit daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai from 2017-2018.

Meanwhile, in 2017, she also appeared in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. During 2018 and 2019, the film and television actor appeared in multiple TV shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji to name a few, and reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Kitchen Champion 5. In 2019-2020, Jasmin garnered countrywide fame with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the fourth season of the hit fantasy drama.

