'The Big Sick', 'Jab We Met' And Other Rom-coms To Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

OTT platform Amazon Prime is quite popular among the teenagers and youths. The compelling and popular web-series like Mirzapur and Inside Edge, among others, stream on the platform. Binge-watching a whole series requires a good enough time of around 7 to 8 hours. There are many people who can't sit straight watching the entire series. Apart from web-series, Amazon Prime also brings movies across the globe in different genres. Romantic-comedy is one of those genres that can be enjoyed anytime anywhere. Here are a few rom-coms you can plan to watch this weekend with your love-interest or friends.

The Big Sack

The Big Sick, a Hollywood film released in 2017, is a romantic-comedy directed by Michael Showalter. The film unfolds the story of two individuals from different countries. The Big Sick takes the audience on an emotional ride with a pinch of comedy. The lead characters are essayed by Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan. The star cast of The Big Sick has many talented actors like Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, among others. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also played a significant character in The Big Sick.

Strange Than Fiction

Strange Than Fiction on Amazon Prime is more of a comedy than romantic. With a pinch of romance, the film can tickle the funny bones the viewer. The film released in 2006, directed by Marc Forster, features Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson and Dustin Hoffman in the lead. Strange Than Fiction is a story of a man, whose world turns upside down when he finds himself to be the subject of a novel.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Though the film was a debacle at the box-office, the quirky rom-com is said to be entertaining. The Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer, Hasee Toh Phasee is available on Amazon Prime. The Vinil Mathew directorial released in 2014. The soundtrack of the film was an instant hit and loved by many. The story revolves around a character Nikhil, who is re-introduced to Meeta. Nikhil is to get married to Meeta's sister Karishma. After spending a week, he falls for Meeta but still head towards to marry Karishma.

Jab We Met

The Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met released in 2007. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor is considered one of their best performances. Kareena's character Geet and her characteristics were so relatable that many from the audience still remember her dialogues. Her dialogues Main Apni Favourite Hoon tried to teach self-love to its viewers. Apart from the story, it also captures sceneries from Punjab, Manali, and some parts of Rajasthan.

(Cover Picture Courtesy: A still from Amazon Studios YouTube Channel)

