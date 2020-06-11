America’s Got Talent Judges Amazed By Indian Dancers Shakir And Rihan; Watch

America’s Got Talent is among the most popular talent competition shows around the world. In the recent fifteenth edition of the show, two Indian brothers, Shakir and Rihan’s dance performance during the auditions amazed the audiences as well as the judges. The duo even received a standing ovation.

Shakir and Rihan amazed America’s Got Talent judges

In a video shared on America’s Got Talent 's official YouTube channel, 21-year-old Shakir and 9-year-old Rihan’s dance performance seem to amaze the viewers. The 4:35 minute video starts with their introduction. The brothers’ interpreter reveals that Shakir started dancing since he was 8-year-old. Shakir then says that dance is his heart. Rihan then reveals that he was inspired by his cousin brother’s dance and requested him to teach him some moves. The two spent time together dancing and it changed their lives. The cousin brothers then complemented each other as Shakir revealed that Rihan means everything to him and he wants the world for him, while Rihan said that the former is his big brother and he looks up to him. The interpreter states that being on AGT is the biggest opportunity for them and it would change their lives. Before going on stage they met Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor and show host Terry Crews.

Shakir and Rihan introduce themselves to the judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. The judges were amazed to know that the brothers travelled all the way from Indian to appear on America’s Got Talent and Sofia seemed in ‘awe’ of little Rihan. Heidi asked them “to paint a little picture” from where they are. The interpreter mentions that they are from Sikar, a small village between Agra and Bikaner. He stated that there is very less opportunity back in the village and it is a very big thing for them to perform on AGT. Heidi asked how it was to be in America for the first time to which Rihan showed a "thumbs up" sign. Heidi further questions why did the brother choose America’s Got Talent. Rihan replied simply by saying “My Dream”.

Shakir and Rihan began the perform on Brother song by Kodaline. They were seen doing several acrobatic dance steps, in which the former is handling the latter in the air. The cousin brothers did a mixture of contemporary with acro dance. As soon as the dance ends, everyone in the audiences along with the judges gave them a standing ovation. Check out the video below.

This is not the first time when Indian performers have been applauded at America’s Got Talent. Indian dance group V. Unbeatable stunned many with their performance. They won the title of World Champion on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

