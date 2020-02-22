Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt message for V Unbeatable after 'America's Got Talent' win

Various talents of Indians are often talked about and gets validation when it is recognised worldwide. As far as the dancing talents are concerned, Indians are definitely up there with the best in the world. After 'The Kings' made headlines with their World of Dance victory, now another band V Unbeatable made headlines by bagging the winner’s trophy on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Season Two.

While the V Unbeatable gained popularity as a group, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular dancers in the industry. Even Hrithik was mesmerised with the achievement of V Unbeatable. The Guzaarish star penned a heartfelt note for the winners on Twitter, asking the ‘dance champions’ to ‘take a bow’ as he conveyed his congratulations to the youngsters.

Here’s the tweet

Take a bow dance champions @v_unbeatable! Congratulations 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mUvrStdYkQ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 22, 2020

A few weeks ago, Hrithik was similarly spellbound by ‘Baba Jackson’, a youngster who caught attention with his Michael Jackson-style dance videos on TikTok. The actor had termed him the ‘smoothest airwalker’ he had ever seen.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

V Unbeatable won the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions. They had qualified for the show after making it to the finals of America’s Got Talent and finishing fourth.

The troupe performed to tracks like Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela in the finale. Ranveer Singh had also wished the group for the finale.

V Unbeatable is a group of 29 dancers from Mumbai and they thanked India and termed their victory as a ‘moment of pride’ in a recent interview.

