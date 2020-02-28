Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 As Judges

America’s Got Talent (AGT) is a popular television competition show. The season 15 of the show will be coming soon. The judges from previous season, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will be welcoming new members. Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum will be joining the judges' panel for this upcoming season. Read to know more.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum as judges on America’s Got Talent

The season 15 of America’s Got Talent is currently said to be filming. Sofia Vergara, who is known for her role in television Modern Family, will be making her debut as the judge on the AGT. On the other hand, Heidi Klum will return as the judge after missing out in season 14. Terry Crews will also return as the host.

Heidi Klum posted about her comeback on the show. She said that she is excited to be back at AGT with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandal and Terry Crews. She stated that Sofia Vergara’s joining them is the icing on an already delicious cake.

Howie Mandel and Terry Crews tweeted expressing their excitement. While Mandel shared the judges’ names, Crews shared a picture with Klum as she returns on American's Got Talent. Take a look at them.

Hi. Look. @SofiaVergara is joing me at the @agt judge’s desk and my bestie @heidiklum is BACK for season 15!



Sofia, please don’t try to shake my hand. Fist bumps only. 🤛 pic.twitter.com/HvqPKUXA1u — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 27, 2020

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will be replacing Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, both of whom left after only one season. Their exit from the show is said to be due to a "toxic" workplace environment at America's Got Talent. Further investigations are on.

