'America's Got Talent' Winners V Unbeatable Thank India, Call It 'a Moment Of Pride' 

The dance group V Unbeatable from Mumbai brought honours to the country as their performance made them the champions of the 15th season of America's Got Talent. Giving a power-packed performance on the stage, the Mumbai-based dancers were overwhelmed with the win. In an interview with a leading daily, they opened up about their overall experience and also expressed their gratitude.

The published report quotes Kharwa, a young boy from the dance group, saying that it is a moment of pride for the whole country. Further talking about the audience response and support, he added that the team is receiving a great response from all over the country. The report also gives a brief of how difficult the competition was.

According to the report, forty countries were competing ahead of V Unbeatable. The contestants were from fields like music, magic, and gymnasts, among others.

A young school-going girl from the team also expressed her delight upon winning the title. As per reports, she mentioned her school mates and teachers who supported her. The report quotes her saying that the had team secured fourth position on popular India reality show Dance Plus 4 and that they did not expect to win America's Got Talent. Talking about their efforts, the team said that they generally undertake seven to eight hours of practice and for shows like Dance India or America's Got Talent, they practiced for 17 hours at a stretch.

On the other hand, another teammate explained his family's reaction. Talking about it, the boy said that his family wanted him to make dance his first career option. Later, when the team V Unbeatable represented the country in America's, Got Talent, it brought immense happiness to his family, he added. The V Unbeatable team also wished that every Indian talent flourishes to its most and gets recognition for its efforts.

(Cover Image Courtesy: V.Unbeatable Instagram)

