Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Fans Recite Poems In KBC Birthday Special Episode

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades. The show began with the actor and is currently on its 13th season. Since Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday on October 11, 2021, the show would also pay him a heartfelt tribute by marking the episode as Amitabh Bachchan Birthday special. In the latest promo of the upcoming show, Big B got emotional as a fan recited a poem on his life.

The social media handle of SonyTV recently dropped a promo of KBC's upcoming Birthday special episode. In the promo, the audience was seen paying a tribute by recreating his famous characters from his blockbuster films. Some also dedicated heartfelt notes to the legendary actor. One of the fans recited a poem in which he summed up Big B's journey. The fan's poem also included his family members mentions, such as his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The poem also had references from his iconic film, including Sholay, Zanjeer. Deewar, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Another fan recited a heartfelt poem for Big B about how he stands strong against all odds and holds a special place in his fans' hearts. The actor seemingly got emotional extended his gratitude with folded hands.

In another promo of KBC's Birthday special episode, Amitabh Bachchan was welcomed to the sets of the show with his fans cheering for him. The actor received several surprises on the show. He also received a special gift from one of his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan's journey on KBC

Amitabh Bachchan became a part of the reality quiz show in 2000. The show also marked his television debut. The legendary actor has hosted all its seasons, except one. Big B has often mentioned how has a special place in his heart. Apart from playing, the actor also humbly interacts with the contestants. He has also invited several celebrities to the game show to raise donations for various projects. This year's KBC saw Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Farah Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and many more. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned in his blog how he and the showrunners made several mistakes during the first season of the show. However, they gradually improved themselves.

Image: PTI