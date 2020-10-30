Amitabh Bachchan Honours Manual Scavenging Activist Bezwada Wilson On KBC 12

For Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's Karamveer special episode, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Ramon Magsaysay awardee Bezwada Wilson. An Indian activist and one of the founders and National Convenor of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), Bezwada Wilson has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging since 1993.

Director Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of Wilson along with Anup Soni and Amitabh Bachchan on Friday. He wrote, "Mr Bezwada Wilson has worked against Manual Scavenging for decades. So good to see @SrBachchan honoring a man like that on KBC. There is still a lot of muck to be cleaned from people's minds. Yo @soniiannup I look forward to the episode!!!" [sic]

A user commented on Sinha's post and wrote, "His fight against Manual Scavenging is commendable. His voice should reach as far as possible." [sic]

Wilson on the episode told Big B, "Till date, I am not ready to accept that I am untouchable. I am just a citizen of this nation like everyone else, a human being. No human being is happy to accept that they are untouchable. I have not chosen to be a bhangi but people have made me a sacavenger."

Annup Sonii, salutes Karamveer Bezwada Wilson who has dedicated his life to the cause of humanity. Find out his experience of participating in #KBC12 and sharing the hoseat with the torchbearer of Safai Karamchari Andolan. Watch #KBCKaramveer tonight at 9PM only on Sony TV. pic.twitter.com/5r3dKgjvh4 — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 30, 2020

Mr. Bezwada Wilson has been fighting to eradicate the practice of manual scavenging from the society. Watch this special Epi of #KBC12 tonight at 9pm @SonyTV It was an honour to be on Hot Seat with @BezwadaWilson in front of Mr. @SrBachchan@001Danish @golu_a @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/fMFhhIE2zH — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) October 30, 2020

Our #KBCKaramveer BEZWADA WILSON has been fighting to eradicate the practice of manual scavenging from the society. Watch him in #KBC12 with our Champion #AnnupSonii tonight at 9 pm only on Sony. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT @BezwadaWilson @soniiannup pic.twitter.com/hRnovEsYB5 — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his favourite cricketer and it is NOT Sunil Gavaskar

KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to contestant Koshlendra Tomar's comments on his wife

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.