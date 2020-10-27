KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction To Contestant Koshlendra Tomar's Comments On His Wife

Koshlendra Singh Tomar was the first contestant of the week on Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday, October 26. He won the prize money of Rs. 40,000 before he quit the game and went home. However, his response to what he wanted to do with the amount he won surprised host Amitabh Bachchan and led to the actor reprimanding Tomar. Read on to know what comments did Koshlendra make on KBC 12.

KBC 12: Koshlendra Tomar's plans for winning amount doesn’t impress Big B

Koshlendra Singh Tomar made it to the hot seat yesterday, October 26, 2020 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He answered the Fastest Finger First within 6.09 seconds and was the first contestant to play this week. He comes from Madhya Pradesh and is the Gram Panchayat Secretary of his village.

Koshlendra was only able to play till the 7th question and quit the game after that, he won an amount of Rs. 40,000. When Bachchan asked him about what he wanted to do with the winning amount, Koshlendra said that he would get plastic surgery done on his wife’s face. Big B was evidently surprised by the statement and asked the reason behind this.

To this Koshlendra replied, “15 saal se ek he chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon (I am tired of seeing the same face for the past 15 years).” After this, he realised that the comment did not please the host and thus said that he was just joking. However, Amitabh Bachchan said to Tomar’s wife to not listen to whatever her husband was saying and also slightly scolded Koshlendra for not saying such things even as a joke.

The question Koshlendra attempted

Koshlendra could only get past the 7th question and won Rs. 40k for those. He quit the game at the 8th question which he could not answer even after using up 3 of his lifelines. Here are the questions that he answered.

According to a Hindi proverb, of Ajay Vijay 'ki aankhon mein dhool jhonk raha hai' then what is Ajay doing?'

If you are enjoying Agra ka Petha, Banarasi Paan, and Lucknowi Biryani in the cities they are named after, then in which state are you?

If one kilo is made up of 1,000 grams then how many grams will make up 'dhai kilo'?

According to the Ramayana, if Dasharatha was the 'dada' of Luv-Kush then who was Janaka in relation to them?

Which of these states does Madhya Pradesh not share its border with?

Identify this popular Hindi film actor. (Visual question)

Who is the only Indian woman to have won a silver medal at the summer Olympic games?

