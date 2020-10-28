Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Favourite Cricketer And It Is NOT Sunil Gavaskar

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachhan has always been full of praise for the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. On a recent episode of his TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', when Tendulkar's name came up as an option on a ₹10,000 question posed to a contestant, Big B had only good things to say for the Little Master yet again. Both men are considered to be GOATs in their respective fields and obviously have great respect for each other.

Amitabh Bachhan reveals his favourite cricketer

Amitabh Bachhan revealed on his KBC episode on Tuesday that his favourite cricketer was none other than Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar. Bachhan heaped praises on him, saying that not only is Tendulkar respected and admired by cricketers all around the world, but also commanded the respect of sporting personalities from many other sports. This is a very accurate portrayal of Tendulkar, who is among the select few people to have received an invitation to the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Big B continued with his adulation of Tendulkar by comically saying that he would be honoured to be at the receiving end of similar praise from Tendulkar himself.

In fact, in many interviews, Sachin Tendulkar has mentioned in the past that Amitabh Bachchan is indeed his favourite actor. The cricketer had also appeared on KBC nearly two decades ago, winning 50 lakh rupees for a charitable cause.

Sachin Tendulkar stats

Bachchan's labelling of Tendulkar as one of the best players of the game is also founded in facts. Over the course of his 24-year long career, from 1989-2013, Tendulkar made 15,921 Test runs from 200 matches - a figure that is still a cricketing record by a huge margin. In ODIs, Tendulkar's 18,426 runs from 463 matches is yet another record that still stands tall. Though most well known for his batting prowess, Tendulkar had also recorded 46 and 154 wickets respectively in Tests and ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

Since his revolutionary ₹100 crore deal with WorldTel's Mark Mascerenhasback in 1995, Tendulkar has been one of the most valuable cricketing figures in the world. According to Forbes, his salary from the BCCI and his IPL teams, among others, amount to $4 million, while his earnings from endorsements amount to around $18 million. According to entrepreneur.com, Tendulkar's net worth figure is estimated to be at ₹1250 crores (approximately $170 million).

This includes his ₹100 crore deal with MRF in 2001, and his other endorsement deals with Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast, VISA, BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous, Coca Cola and Apollo Tyres. Tendulkar's Pepsi deal also features him in an advertisement with the great Amitabh Bachchan. Besides these, the southpaw has investments in 100MB app, as well as other sport-related ventures. Tendulkar is also said to own a flat valued at ₹7-8 crore in Mumbai, along with two hotels.

