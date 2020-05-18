Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Is Back Again, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Questions From Home

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video and announced that the registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 (KBC 12) will be kickstarting from May 9, 2020, leaving the fans of the show overjoyed. Big B narrated a beautiful verse and also talked about the KBC 12 registrations. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a question for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 from home.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 have also been sharing one question every day for the participants at 9 pm. The given time frame to answer these questions is 24 hours. The makers have so far shared 8 questions and recently host, Amitabh Bachchan shared the ninth question from his home.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the ninth question for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Amitabh Bachchan revealed the question for May 18, 2020, to be, 'The name of which religion from the Sanskrit root word, shishya means disciple?' to which he gave four options. Amitabh Bachchan revealed the options for the question to be Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism. The answer for the question shared by the host, Amitabh Bachchan has to be answered by the participants before 9 pm. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan sharing the ninth question for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed about the KBC 12 registrations in an earlier video

The video about Amitabh Bachchan's announcement about the registration process of the show was first shared by Sony TV official and then reposted by the Sholay actor. In the clip, Amitabh Bacchan expressed that everything in life, from meeting up for a cup of tea to the tiresome and chaotic train rides can come to a halt, but not one's 'dreams'. He added that Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12's registrations will begin from May 9, 2020. “Ji .. its coming back to you again soon", tweeted the Paa actor.

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most adored shows on television. Amitabh Bachchan has now been hosting the show for many years now. According to media reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was one of the top shows on the TRP charts last year.

Several reports state that the new season of the famous show is set to go entirely digital with the whole selection process this year. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely helmed the registration promo clip featuring Amitabh amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

