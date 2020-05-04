Amitabh Bachchan Announces 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' Registrations To Begin From May 9

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to share a heartwarming video and announce that the registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 (KBC 12) will kickstart from May 9, 2020. Big B narrated a beautiful verse and then talked about the KBC registrations. Check it out.

Big B announces KBC 12 registrations to begin from May 9

The video about Amitabh Bachchan's announcement was first shared by Sony TV official and then reposted by the Sholay actor. In the clip, Amitabh Bacchan expresses that everything in life, from meeting up for a cup of tea to the tiresome and chaotic train rides can come to a halt, but not one's 'dreams'. He adds that Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12's registrations will begin from May 9, 2020. “Ji .. its coming back to you again soon", tweeted Big B. Check out his post about KBC 12 here.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows on television. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show for many years now. According to reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was one of the top shows on the TRP charts last year.

Several reports state that the new season of the famous show is set to go digital with the entire selection process this year. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely helmed the registration promo clip featuring Amitabh amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While talking to a news portal, Tiwari exclaimed that each year, when they start working on KBC, the team goes through various insights which may trigger a stirring narrative. This time, however, the very environment that all of us are in sets the context of the story, expressed Tiwari. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Tiwari stated that he shot a demo video for the Piku actor first to get him a clear crux of his vision. And later, Bachchan then went on to shoot the entire clip at his home, all by himself.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

