KBC 11: Here's The Question That Made Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy Quit At Rs 25 Lakhs

The recent episode of KBC began with a very emotional note penned by Amitabh Bachchan, as this week marked as the final week of KBC 11. The final episode was quite special as it was be dedicated to women. It featured the co-founder of Infosys, Narayan Murthy's wife- Sudha Murthy. After winning Rs 25 lakh, Sudha could not answer the question for Rs 50 lakh. The question involved Amitabh’s wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan. The question that made her quit the show was: “Which female actor received the Filmfare Award for best actor for two consecutive years?” The options included Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan. Sudha decided to quit and took a ‘wild guess’ later and picked Kajol’s name while the right answer was Jaya.

T 3564 - Its the Grand Finale of KBC .. tomorrow 29th Nov .. another season filled with the love and the affection of the well wishers .. thank you ever so much .. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WCKDMhUHiS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 28, 2019

Sudha Murthy gifts Amitabh Bachchan a beautiful chadar

From challenging the audience with general knowledge to bringing to light the capabilities of masterminds in India, Big B has kept his audience hooked to KBC for years now. For the forthcoming Karamveer episode of KBC 11, Amitabh will welcome Infosys chief Sudha Murty to the hot seat. Sudha Murthy will share her thoughts about the upliftment of Indian society and also open up about the entertainment world. As a token of love and respect, she will also be seen gifting a beautiful chadar to Big B that was stitched by the women Devadasis. Sharing the picture on his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A chadar stitched by the women devadasis whom Sudha ji has given a new life to...away from the old tradition where they were relegated to discrimination...and a gift for me to ever remember and be in awe of her tremendous work."

