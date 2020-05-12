Amitabh Bachchan Starts 'KBC 12's' Virtual Registration Process Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered as a revolutionary game show that went on to change the dynamics of television viewing. After entertaining the audience for nearly 11 seasons on television, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati are gearing up for yet another season and the registration for the same began by May 9 and will be virtual amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, as confirmed by the makers of the show. Read details.

KBC 12 registration goes virtual

Recently, it was confirmed that the makers of Sony TV’s successful show, Kaun Banega Crorepati are going online with the registration process this year due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country. During the registration period, that is from May 9 to May 22, the makers of the show will be putting forth questions on Sony TV at 9 pm. After the registrations, the shortlisted contestants will be informed about the further process. In the next level, the selected contestants will be asked to record their audition and clear a general knowledge test on the Sony LIV app along with a video.

KBC ka manch kar raha hai aapka intezaar. Yeh raha #KBC12 registrations ka teesra sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kijiye Sony LIV app ya aap humein jawaab SMS bhi kar sakte hain. Iss sawaal ka jawaab aap de sakte hai 12 May raat 9 baje tak. @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/YnJfB6LY9c — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 11, 2020

As per reports, once the registration and submission of the audition clip and video are done, the contestants will appear for a personal interview. Reportedly, these interviews will be conducted through video conferences and later, a final list of contestants will be released.

Amitabh Bachchan- on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie’s success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast consisting of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai and the dense jungles of Thailand. The actor will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra.

