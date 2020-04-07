Amruta Khanvilkar Calls Her Act Of Unfollowing Husband Himanshoo Malhotra 'childish'

Apart from impressing masses with her performance in films like Raazi, Amruta Khanvilkar has also made a name for herself as a social media celebrity, as the actor often treats her fans with BTS pictures and loved-up pictures with her actor husband, Himanshu Malhotra. However, in the recent past, Amruta unfollowed Himanshu, which led to a rise in speculations about the duo’s relationship. Recently, Amruta Khanvilkar spoke about the same and cleared the air surrounding the subject.

In an interview with a leading daily, Amruta Khanvilkar recalled her act of unfollowing Himanshu Malhotra and called it ‘childish’. Rubbishing all rumours of having trouble in their paradise, the actor revealed that she was missing Himanshu, as he was shooting outdoors for many months. Amruta Khanvilkar wanted to have a long conversation over the phone with her husband, however, Himanshu informed her that he had to wake up early in the morning for a schedule.

Amruta added that the couple ended up fighting and she blocked Himanshu and also unfollowed him on social media. Furthermore, Amruta confessed that she later realised how impulsive she was and had no idea that speculations about her troubled marriage would arise. Amruta also revealed that Himanshu tried to call her all-night and labeled the incident as ‘spur-of-the-moment’ act.

Amruta in Raazi

Raazi is a spy thriller film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma in the leading roles, the movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel, Calling Sehmat, which is a true account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who, upon her father's request, is married into a family of military officials in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the film, Amruta was seen as Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law.

All about Malang

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the leading roles, Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvilkar and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles.

