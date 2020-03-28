Amruta Khanvilkar's Husband Himanshu Malhotra Shares Positive Coronavirus News

The rapid growth of Coronavirus cases has not only resulted in global chaos but has also disturbed social order. However, according to Amruta Khanvilkar’s husband Himanshu Malhotra, not every news related to coronavirus is a piece of negative news. Taking to Instagram, Himanshoo Malhotra shared a video that features positive news related to the pandemic.

The video sees how China has almost recovered from the pandemic. Himanshu Malhotra's video also mentions stories about people who have recovered from the virus. The video also suggests that doctors in India have been successful in treating coronavirus. Have a look at the positive video shared by Amruta Khanvilkar's husband, Himanshu Malhotra here:

Many Bollywood celebs have come forward to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans have previously seen Tiger Shroff sharing the positive aspect of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Anushka Sharma shared a quote about healing in the time of quarantine. Bollywood celebs are practising social distancing and are urging fans to do the same with a view to help stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Fans have seen Salman Khan setting the example for working from home by continuing the editing of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai from home. Ayushamann Khurrana has also motivated fans to pursue a new hobby and use the quarantining time productively.

India has reportedly been successful in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis situation. The numbers of cases have not been multiplying rapidly. However, the government has taken strict action to curb the spread of the disease. World Health Organisation (WHO) has let out a few precautionary measures for everyone to keep oneself protected from coronavirus. Have a look at them here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.