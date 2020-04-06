Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is managing to entertain the audience and fans as the jaw-dropping stunts keep them on the edge of their seat. Apart from the stunts, host Rohit Shetty often tickles the funny bone of the contestants and the audience with his humour. But recently, writer-comedian couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabhicya also joined the cast to take the audience on a laughter ride. In a recent video, Bharti Singh was imitating Rohit Shetty while having a fun banter with contestant Amruta Khanvilkar.

Interestingly, the video features Amruta Khanvilkar along with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants while Bharti Singh is mimicking Rohit Shetty. To make it more fun, Amruta asks her if she can kiss him, just like the way Bharti does. Bharti gives a hilarious reply while acting like Rohit Shetty. However, it was Bharti's reply to husband Harsh Limabachiyaa that left the contestants in splits. Haarsh tries to flirt with Amruta, but Bharti gives a subtle yet rib-tickling reply to him in Rohit Shetty's iconic style.

This is not the first time when Bharti Singh amused the audience and fans with her punchlines and comic timings. In an earlier promo-video, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had a roast session. In the promo-video, Harsh and Bharti were pulling each other's legs. Check out their banter below:

