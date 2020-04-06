The Debate
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh Pulls Amruta Khanvilkar's Leg In Rohit Shetty Style

Television News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestants laugh out loud when Bharti Singh gives a hard time to Amruta Khanvilkar while mimicking host Rohit Shetty. Watch the video.

khatron ke khiladi 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is managing to entertain the audience and fans as the jaw-dropping stunts keep them on the edge of their seat. Apart from the stunts, host Rohit Shetty often tickles the funny bone of the contestants and the audience with his humour. But recently, writer-comedian couple, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limabhicya also joined the cast to take the audience on a laughter ride. In a recent video, Bharti Singh was imitating Rohit Shetty while having a fun banter with contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amruta Khanvilkar (@amrutakhanvilkar) on

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Harsh Limbachiyaa Says Bharti Singh Is Blocked On His Phone

Interestingly, the video features Amruta Khanvilkar along with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants while Bharti Singh is mimicking Rohit Shetty. To make it more fun, Amruta asks her if she can kiss him, just like the way Bharti does. Bharti gives a hilarious reply while acting like Rohit Shetty. However, it was Bharti's reply to husband Harsh Limabachiyaa that left the contestants in splits. Haarsh tries to flirt with Amruta, but Bharti gives a subtle yet rib-tickling reply to him in Rohit Shetty's iconic style. 

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Calls Haarsh Limbachiyaa Her 'brother'; WATCH

Watch the video below

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tellynewstoday (@tellynewstoday) on

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Faces The Wrath Of Hot Wax On Her Body

This is not the first time when Bharti Singh amused the audience and fans with her punchlines and comic timings. In an earlier promo-video, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had a roast session. In the promo-video, Harsh and Bharti were pulling each other's legs. Check out their banter below:

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Bharti Singh's Hilarious Gift With A Message For Karishma Tanna

 

 

