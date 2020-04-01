Amruta Khanvilkar Donates ₹1 Lakh To Maharashtra CM Fund Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amruta Khanvilkar joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities who have contributed to the fight against novel coronavirus or the COVID-19 after donating one lakh rupees. Last seen in a supporting role in the action-drama Malang, Amruta Khanvilkar also requested people to contribute to the CM fund with an open heart. Amruta’s actions come after the number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 320 in Maharashtra alone.

Amruta Khanvilkar donates to Maharashtra CM Fund

In a statement to a news publication, Amruta Khanvilkar revealed that she is glad that she could make a small contribution to the CM fun. She believes that the fight against the COVID-19 starts by ending it at a smaller stage. She also added that more and more people need to come ahead and add to the amount which will help the authorities and people at the frontline better. The country needs to stand together is what Amruta Kahnvilkar believes in. Furthermore, she asked people to follow the norms set by the government to further maintain the number at a low. According to Amruta, it is mandatory at this moment to follow the rules to stay safe and indoors.

Amruta Khanvilkar shared the official letter of gratitude by the CM on her Instagram account. She wrote, “थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे 🙏🏻 @cmomaharashtra_ @uddhavthackeray @adityathackeray #cmrf #covid19, Ps - click the link in the bio to contribute to this #waragainstvirus.” Her caption means, ‘ with each drop, you fill a lake’, she also tagged several dignitaries in her post. Her followers lauded her act and many were inspired by her efforts.

Here is what Amruta Khanvilkar shared on her Instagram post regarding the donation

