Anang Desai's Birthday: 'Khichdi' And Other Popular TV Shows Of The Actor

Anang Desai is among the popular faces in Indian film and television industry. He has appeared in more than 80 televisions shows since his debut in 1988 in Bharat Ek Khoj. Anang was born on May 4, 1953, and turns 67-years-old today, May 4, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his popular TV shows.

Anang Desai in television shows

Khichdi

In Khichdi, Anang Desai essayed the role of Tulsidas Parek, head of the family who is always in a bad mood but is known for having a good heart. It is his most popular character and the show is among the most loved shows in India. Its first season, Khichdi aired from 2002 to 2004 with a second and third season titled as Instant Khichdi and Khichdi airing in 2005 and 2018, respectively. The show also stars Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Richa Bhadra and Yash Mittal.

Reth

Airing from 2004 to 2006, Reth centres around a woman’s life who battles to win back her honour in her husband’s family after being captive by goons. The show stars Deepa Parab, Diwakar Pundir, Ankur Nayyar, Amrapali Gupta, Kamya Panjabi, Kishwer Merchant and Anang Desai with others. Reth has around 359 episodes with each having an approximate run time of 22 minutes.

Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki

Reena Kapoor, Alok Nath, Lata Sabharwal, Arjun Punj and Anang Desai stars in Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki. It is a middle-class family culture drama with family value, love and friendship relation. There are around 1, 387 episodes with approx. 25 minutes run-time per episode. Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki ran from 2005 to 2011 and became the highest running television production of Rajshri Productions.

Lucky

Lucky aired from 2006 to 2007 with 40 episodes with each having a run time of around 42 minutes. The show centres around a man named Lucky who runs a fake antique store. One day he finds out that he is the fifth Rakshak and goes on adventures to save antiques. It stars Gautam Rode as Lucky with Gyan Prakash Sharma as Inder Mohan Sharma and Anang Desai as Acharya Joshi a Ghost.

Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family

Anang Desai features as the titular character Jayantilaal Joshi (Bapa) in Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family with Swati Chitnis as Jasuben. It has around 250 episodes with around 22 minutes run-time per episode. Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family tells the story of the titular characters’ family, their beliefs and morals, and the different circumstances they face.

