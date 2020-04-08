'Khichdi' Returns After 16 Years: Funny One-liners That Are Used Even Today

The insanely popular comedy show Khichdi has finally made its way to television once again after 16 long years. After Doordarshan decided to telecast older television shows, fans demanded the comeback of Khichdi too. Khichdi is the story about a Gujrati family, the Parekhs, who have a unique identity of their own.

Babuji is the eldest member of the family and the only sane one. The lovely couple, Praful and Hansa are one of the main reasons why Babuji is frustrated all the time. Jayashree always targets Babuji and ends up troubling him. Here are some of their most funny one-liners that will make you nostalgic.

Khichdi's funny one-liners that made it to our everyday lexicon

Praful's funny one-liners

Hansa mene laya ha mene

Praful was an obedient son who would always obey the instructions of his father. And even though he did obey his father he would end up messing things. To top it all, he would always boast about it to his wife and the entire family who would always be proud of her husband.

Babuji's funny one-liners

Praful tu toh gadha hai gadha

Every time Babuji assigned Praful a task, he would end up messing it. This would make Babuji furious and the words spoken by him would be the best of Khichdi's funny one-liners.

Jaya…Chai la rahi ho ya bahar se mangau?

Another one-liner of Babuji famous from the show was when would ask Jayashree, his daughter-in-law for tea.

Hansa's funny one-liners

Hansa was the wife of Babuji's obedient son, Praful. She was a sweet innocent lady who always seemed to be confused.

Hello How are Khana khake Jana ha

Every time someone visited their house, Hansa greeted them in a sweet way and would also suggest them not to leave without eating.

Eh, Praful..what is...?

In order to brush away her confusion and know the meaning of a word, Hansa would ask her loving husband the meaning of a specific word, which apparently even Praful does not know about but ends up explaining it to her.

Eh me toh thak gayi baba

Hansa's funny one-liners also include this line she said every five to ten minutes.

Jayashree's funny one-liners

Jayashree was the eldest daughter-in-law of Babuji and one of the main reasons of why Babuji was so exhausted. She would trouble him and end up putting him in a situation he would struggle to come out of.Jayashree would keep talking to her mother on the phone and that too had become a funny one-liner.

Hey Bhagwaan ye babuji bhi na...

Hello ba, Jayashree!

