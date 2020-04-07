'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' & 'Khichdi' Have A Relatability Of ‘family Madness’; Say Makers

As the nationwide lockdown in India has kept the shooting schedule of films and serials on hold, the channels are re-running some iconic serials of old times. Recently, two of the most popular comedy sitcoms, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichadi, also joined the list as the Star channel is broadcasting the old episodes of them. As they have started their re-run on TV, the makers of both the shows and the cast of the shows recently shared their excitement via a group video call with an RJ.

Reasons why Sarabhai vs Sarabhai & Khichdi are still relevant

Interestingly, when the RJ asked producer JD Majethia how the show is relevant till date, he explained the reason for its relatability. Talking about the same, JD Majethia said that though the audience has access to the international content nowadays, these shows have a relatability of that family madness. Talking further, he said that these sitcoms are timeless comedies and they are proud to know that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi have a strong base of audience.

Adding more to it, writer-producer Aatish Kapadia also said that he believes it was the characters of the shows that left a lasting impression on the audience. Meanwhile, Deven Bhojani, who directed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai said that the writing of the shows were the highlights and reason for its relatability till the date. He also mentioned that many people said that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was written way ahead of its time.

On the other side, Sumeet Raghvan remembered that the shows used to telecast weekly and it was the time when the saas-bahu format for daily soaps was popular. JD Majethia again added that they decided to re-run the shows on public demand as he often receives messages on social media about it. He ended the conversation saying that they are hoping to have a larger fan following now as many parents want their kids to watch such sitcoms.

