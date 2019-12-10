Angad Bedi Reveals Details About His 'alpha Male' Character In 'MUMBhai'

Angad Bedi recently spoke about his upcoming online series, MUMBhai. The actor said that the makers are trying to bring back the 'Alpha Male' character. He also spoke about how the show will have a 90s energy as it revolves around the friendship between a police encounter specialist and a gangster.

Angad Bedi will be seen playing the role of a cop in an upcoming series that will be up on the OTT platform, ALTBalaji. The show is titled MUMBhai and features a police encounter. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Angad Bedi spoke about how the show will have a 90s vibe to it. He said that they are trying to bring back the alpha male character. He spoke about how back in the old days, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anil Kapoor owned that space. He also said that he will play a cop in the film. He said that the story will be about the bravery of the men in uniform, but they will also be humanising these larger-than-life characters and show how they are beneath the grit and bravado. Speaking about the role, he said that the team wanted to model his character on the real people of the Mumbai Police force. He added that his character had to look like one of them.

Angad Bedi also spoke about how he is preparing for his role as a Mumbai cop. He said that he is beefing up for the role. He spoke about how the encounter specialists do not have six-pack abs, so that is not the look he is aiming for. He said that he will make dietary changes and create a specialized regimen which will help him attain a bigger frame. He also added that he has been an athlete since childhood, so he usually goes about charting out his own regimen.

Angad Bedi’s look in MUMBhai

Angad Bedi’s look in the show MUMBhai will reportedly be that of a tough and brave cop. According to a report by a leading newspaper, the actor’s character will be inspired by Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak. He will allegedly be spotted with a moustache and a bulky body. The Akshay Chaubey-directed show is expected to be received well by the audience.

